Video: Check Out The Progress On The Central Subway
Though it may not seem like the thing will ever be done, underground work on the Central Subway and its three subterranean stations is ongoing, and will be through next year. The SFMTA has employed a multimedia producer to document the process - and prove that there's a lot going on down there that we can't see - and his name is Robert J. Pierce.
