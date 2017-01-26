Two highways to close in coming days
STOCKTON - Two highways leading into Stockton will be closed by the California Department of Transportation to work on bridges. Highway 4 is expected to be closed from 10 tonight to 5 a.m. Monday morning between Fresno Avenue and Roberts Road to allow the California Department of Transportation to work on the bridge over the San Joaquin River. And Highway 99 southbound at Fremont Street, just before Highway 4, is expected to be closed every night from 10 p.m. to 5 the following morning for five nights beginning Sunday.
