Two highways to close in coming days

Two highways to close in coming days

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: RecordNET

STOCKTON - Two highways leading into Stockton will be closed by the California Department of Transportation to work on bridges. Highway 4 is expected to be closed from 10 tonight to 5 a.m. Monday morning between Fresno Avenue and Roberts Road to allow the California Department of Transportation to work on the bridge over the San Joaquin River.  And Highway 99 southbound at Fremont Street, just before Highway 4, is expected to be closed every night from 10 p.m. to 5 the following morning for five nights beginning Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) 18 hr Praying 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jan 23 Voyeur 17,459
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Jan 20 Service techIII 152
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
News Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad... Dec 30 robin clarke 3
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec '16 Jesus Is 4
News Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap... Nov '16 C LiP 2
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC