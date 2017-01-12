Three Little Pigs Science at the Weston Ranch Library
On Tuesday, January 24, at 4 p.m., the Weston Ranch Library presents Three Little Pigs Science. Join us for an hour of learning about architecture and engineering as we try to build houses for the three little pigs out of straws, craft sticks and Lego bricks.
