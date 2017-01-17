The Pension Fund Crisis: How Should You Invest Your Money?

It is true that there have been some high-profile municipal bond defaults in recent years, such as in Stockton, California, and Detroit, but overall the default rate for munis is exceedingly low. Now here's a column from ValueWalk yesterday that argues the Dallas fire and cop pension fiasco is a canary in coal mine and that municipalities across the country - heck, even states - will in coming years have to file for bankruptcy: The next substantial fall in asset prices will sharpen the focus on budget deficits and pension underfunding, with the most indebted and underfunded states likely to find they are unable to rollover their debts at any price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.