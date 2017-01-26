Suspect sought in sexual assault of 8...

Suspect sought in sexual assault of 82-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: RecordNET

Police identified the suspect as David Christopher Yancy, 48. He is 5-foot-11, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants, police said. When the suspect fled the victim's home, police say he fled in the victim's silver 1999 Cadillac DeVille, a four-door vehicle with California license plate 4DMJ854.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 12 hr Brittle Fingers 17,460
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) Wed Praying 6
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Jan 20 Service techIII 152
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
News Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad... Dec 30 robin clarke 3
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec '16 Jesus Is 4
News Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap... Nov '16 C LiP 2
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,862 • Total comments across all topics: 278,316,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC