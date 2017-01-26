Suspect sought in sexual assault of 82-year-old
Police identified the suspect as David Christopher Yancy, 48. He is 5-foot-11, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants, police said. When the suspect fled the victim's home, police say he fled in the victim's silver 1999 Cadillac DeVille, a four-door vehicle with California license plate 4DMJ854.
