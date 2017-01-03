Super soaker this weekend

Super soaker this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: RecordNET

Stockton could see its wettest day in more than two years on Sunday, and Saturday won't be much better, as another atmospheric river drenches California from the Pacific Ocean. Somewhere north of 2 inches of rain is expected over the weekend, and that doesn't even include the earlier storm that moved in Tuesday night and early this morning, bringing wind gusts expected to top 45 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad... Dec 30 robin clarke 3
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) Dec 6 Concerned for us 5
News Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap... Nov '16 C LiP 2
News Disneyland Resort gets solar power Nov '16 Solarman 2
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,085 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,184

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC