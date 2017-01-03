Super soaker this weekend
Stockton could see its wettest day in more than two years on Sunday, and Saturday won't be much better, as another atmospheric river drenches California from the Pacific Ocean. Somewhere north of 2 inches of rain is expected over the weekend, and that doesn't even include the earlier storm that moved in Tuesday night and early this morning, bringing wind gusts expected to top 45 mph.
