Stockton's Chinatown exhibit stirs memories

Bustling Washington Street, before construction of the elevated Crosstown Freeway began in the late '60s, was the cultural and commercial hub of Chinese-American life in Stockton. Sunday, it was recalled fondly by hundreds of visitors to the San Joaquin County Historical Museum in Micke Grove Regional Park during opening day of a new exhibit – “Washington Street: The Heart and Soul of Stockton Chinatown.” Mee Yoke Hong, born Mee Yoke Wong 84 years ago at 125 E. Washington St., remembered downtown Stockton's Chinatown as a wonderful place to grow up.

