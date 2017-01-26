Stockton's Chinatown exhibit stirs memories
Bustling Washington Street, before construction of the elevated Crosstown Freeway began in the late '60s, was the cultural and commercial hub of Chinese-American life in Stockton. Sunday, it was recalled fondly by hundreds of visitors to the San Joaquin County Historical Museum in Micke Grove Regional Park during opening day of a new exhibit – “Washington Street: The Heart and Soul of Stockton Chinatown.” Mee Yoke Hong, born Mee Yoke Wong 84 years ago at 125 E. Washington St., remembered downtown Stockton's Chinatown as a wonderful place to grow up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Sat
|un agenda 21
|52
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 27
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Jan 25
|Praying
|6
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Jan 20
|Service techIII
|152
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan 6
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|Dec 30
|robin clarke
|3
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec '16
|Jesus Is
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC