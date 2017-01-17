Stockton diocese to emerge from bankr...

Stockton diocese to emerge from bankruptcy

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Catholic World News

The Diocese of Stockton, California will soon emerge from bankruptcy protection, after a court approved a plan for financial reorganization. The plan, which provides $15 million to victims of sexual abuse, was given "almost unanimous" approval by creditors, including abuse victims, the diocese reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 2 hr Brittle Fingers 17,460
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
News Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad... Dec 30 robin clarke 3
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) Dec '16 Concerned for us 5
News Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap... Nov '16 C LiP 2
News Disneyland Resort gets solar power Nov '16 Solarman 2
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,122 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC