Stockton Art Scene: Susan B. Anthony award winners leave legacy of raising others up

The San Joaquin County Commission on the Status of Women holds its annual Susan B. Anthony award ceremony on Feb. 15. For ticket information, visit susanbanthonyawards.com/home.html. The award honors “women who have excelled in their chosen category and have through their dedication, talent and untiring effort, raised the status of humankind in San Joaquin County.” Past recipients include many prominent Stocktonians and those that have made significant contributions to the arts.

