Monday Jan 9

Visit Stockton is asking local artists to show their Stockton pride by submitting an original Stockton song to the Stockton, Stocked Full of Music Song Contest. Artists who enter have a chance to win $1,000 plus four hours of studio time at The Press Recording Studio to record the song.

