Stocked Full of Music Song Contest
Visit Stockton is asking local artists to show their Stockton pride by submitting an original Stockton song to the Stockton, Stocked Full of Music Song Contest. Artists who enter have a chance to win $1,000 plus four hours of studio time at The Press Recording Studio to record the song.
