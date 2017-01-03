Status hearing on phone next for Silva
An attorney for Anthony Silva said Thursday afternoon that the former Stockton mayor's next court hearing, by telephone, will take place March 7. Attorney Mark Reichel said he, Amador County prosecutor Robert Trudgen and Judge Leslie Nichols spent about 20 minutes on the phone Thursday morning reviewing several issues in the Silva case.
