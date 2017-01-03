Standing on ceremony

Though their terms officially began Jan. 1, Mayor Michael Tubbs and city council members Jesús Andrade, Susan Lenz and Dan Wright will be publicly sworn in during a special meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. today at downtown's ornate 2,000-seat Bob Hope Theatre, 242 East Main Street. All actually took their official oaths of office in the days and weeks after they won their elections Nov. 8. Tubbs has chosen his grandmother, Barbara Nicholson, to ceremonially swear him into office tonight.

