SJ Delta gallery to honor late art teachers
San Joaquin Delta College's Horton Gallery will honor former art instructors Bruce Duke and Stephen Gyermek during its Delta Alumni exhibition that runs from Thursday through Feb. 10. Duke, who was 94, grew up in San Diego and studied art at San Jose State University. He earned a master's degree from Ohio State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Service techIII
|152
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|WhistleBlower
|17,457
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Jan 18
|hey
|3
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan 6
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|Dec 30
|robin clarke
|3
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Dec '16
|Concerned for us
|5
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC