SCT presents Unnecessary Farce

Stockton Civic Theatre continues its 66th season with its 394th mainstage production of the hilarious hit comedy, Unnecessary Farce. A mild-mannered embezzling mayor, a pair of bumbling cops, and an unlikely hit man collide in Unnecessary Farce, which opens January 11 at Stockton Civic Theatre.

