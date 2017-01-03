SCT presents Unnecessary Farce
Stockton Civic Theatre continues its 66th season with its 394th mainstage production of the hilarious hit comedy, Unnecessary Farce. A mild-mannered embezzling mayor, a pair of bumbling cops, and an unlikely hit man collide in Unnecessary Farce, which opens January 11 at Stockton Civic Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caravan Stockton Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan 6
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|Dec 30
|robin clarke
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Dec '16
|Concerned for us
|5
|Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap...
|Nov '16
|C LiP
|2
|Disneyland Resort gets solar power
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC