Popo Aumavae, Oregon Ducks 3-star DT commit, excited by reported hire of DL coach
When Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman tweeted the news that the Oregon Ducks were set to hire Washington State defensive line coach Joe Salave'a, few were happier than 247Sports three-star defensive tackle commit Popo Aumavae . "He's my uncle, so that's a plus," Aumavae said.
