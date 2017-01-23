Police: Father stabs girlfriend while both discipline child
The incident in the 1000 block of North Sutter Street in central Stockton occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Alex Macias, 28, had been disciplining the child for an undisclosed reason when his girlfriend stepped in to help discipline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|7 min
|Voyeur
|17,459
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Jan 20
|Service techIII
|152
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Jan 18
|hey
|3
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan 6
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|Dec 30
|robin clarke
|3
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Dec '16
|Concerned for us
|5
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC