PODCAST: Chatting with Gene Klein's grandson about the Chargers

All this week I've been doing a bit of a series on the Generally Speaking podcast, chatting with people that are giving up their status as "fan" of the Chargers after the team's move from San Diego to Los Angeles. Today, I invited on to the podcast Benjamin King , who is kind of famous in his own right , to talk about what it is like to grow up as the grandson of the Owner of the San Diego Chargers.

