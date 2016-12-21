Parade celebrates Emancipation Proclamation
Fant, wearing a hat and thick, tan coat, sat alone on a float during the eighth annual Freedom Day Parade, which was organized by the Stockton Black Leadership Council to celebrate the 154th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln, declaring "that all persons held as slaves within the rebellious states are, 'and henceforward shall be free.' ” The parade started at 1 p.m. at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, 1658 S. Airport Way, and traveled south on Airport Way to East Eighth Street, then south on Pock Lane, and ended at Kennedy Park.
