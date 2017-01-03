One more river of rain

Tired Stockton trees toppled in the wind, normally docile creeks raged, and a potentially life-threatening blizzard dumped on the Sierra on Tuesday, as one last atmospheric river assured that conditions will remain dicey around here for a little longer. The storm brought a bit of good news as water levels at New Hogan Lake soared above normal for the first time since late 2013, another step toward shaking off the drought.

