One more river of rain
Tired Stockton trees toppled in the wind, normally docile creeks raged, and a potentially life-threatening blizzard dumped on the Sierra on Tuesday, as one last atmospheric river assured that conditions will remain dicey around here for a little longer. The storm brought a bit of good news as water levels at New Hogan Lake soared above normal for the first time since late 2013, another step toward shaking off the drought.
