On the Road: These places have the making for a marvelous day trip Posted at

Where within 2½ hours of Stockton can you go to see elephant seals, Tule elk and whales but also stroll the beach where Sir Francis Drake claimed California for Queen Elizabeth in 1579 or tour a spectacular Pacific lighthouse and gorge on freshly-shucked oysters? In December 1577 explorer Drake set sail from Plymouth, England with a fleet of five small ships, traveling across the Atlantic and around the Horn of South America, turning north up the Pacific coast. Along the way he plundered riches of immense value; one captured ship, the Cacafuego, carried 26 tons of silver, a chest of silver coins and 80 pounds of gold - more value than Queen Elizabeth would earn in a full year of tax revenues.

