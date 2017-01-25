On the Road: These places have the ma...

On the Road: These places have the making for a marvelous day trip Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: RecordNET

Where within 2½ hours of Stockton can you go to see elephant seals, Tule elk and whales but also stroll the beach where Sir Francis Drake claimed California for Queen Elizabeth in 1579 or tour a spectacular Pacific lighthouse and gorge on freshly-shucked oysters? In December 1577 explorer Drake set sail from Plymouth, England with a fleet of five small ships, traveling across the Atlantic and around the Horn of South America, turning north up the Pacific coast. Along the way he plundered riches of immense value; one captured ship, the Cacafuego, carried 26 tons of silver, a chest of silver coins and 80 pounds of gold - more value than Queen Elizabeth would earn in a full year of tax revenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) 1 hr Praying 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mon Voyeur 17,459
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Jan 20 Service techIII 152
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
News Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad... Dec 30 robin clarke 3
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec '16 Jesus Is 4
News Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap... Nov '16 C LiP 2
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC