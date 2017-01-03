New council members prepare for challenging roles

They've reviewed myriad items ranging from Stockton's 396-page budget to its recent fall into and rise out of bankruptcy, preparing as best they could for the new, vastly complex roles entrusted to them by the city's voters on Nov. 8. But it was not until New Year's Day that it all became real for Stockton's two newest City Council members. Their four-year terms officially began Sunday.

