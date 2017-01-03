New council members prepare for challenging roles
They've reviewed myriad items ranging from Stockton's 396-page budget to its recent fall into and rise out of bankruptcy, preparing as best they could for the new, vastly complex roles entrusted to them by the city's voters on Nov. 8. But it was not until New Year's Day that it all became real for Stockton's two newest City Council members. Their four-year terms officially began Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|Dec 30
|robin clarke
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 6
|Concerned for us
|5
|Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap...
|Nov '16
|C LiP
|2
|Disneyland Resort gets solar power
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|2
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC