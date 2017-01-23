Nearly 2-mile stretch of Highway 26 closed in Lode
MOKELUMNE HILL - Highway 26 has been closed near Mokelumne Hill because of damage to the roadway from the recent storms, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway is closed between Paloma Road and Campo Seco Turnpike, about a two-mile stretch of the two-lane road.
