Mortgage assistance program keeps hope alive
A federally funded free program to help homeowners stay in their homes still is going strong in California and has helped more than 2,000 families in San Joaquin County with more than $48.7 million in mortgage assistance to date. Statewide, a new report analyzing the economic impact of the Keep Your Home California mortgage-assistance program has helped nearly 70,000 homeowners during its first six years covering 2010 through 2015.
