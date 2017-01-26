Mercury contamination prompts new warning about eating fish from Lode reservoir
State officials have extended fish consumption warnings to all three of the Mother Lode reservoirs that are closest to Stockton. Most significantly, the new report shows that children and women of child-bearing age should never eat black bass caught from New Hogan Lake because of mercury contamination.
