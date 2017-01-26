Mercury contamination prompts new war...

Mercury contamination prompts new warning about eating fish from Lode reservoir

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RecordNET

State officials have extended fish consumption warnings to all three of the Mother Lode reservoirs that are closest to Stockton. Most significantly, the new report shows that children and women of child-bearing age should never eat black bass caught from New Hogan Lake because of mercury contamination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 20 hr Brittle Fingers 17,460
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) Wed Praying 6
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Jan 20 Service techIII 152
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
News Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad... Dec 30 robin clarke 3
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec '16 Jesus Is 4
News Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap... Nov '16 C LiP 2
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,324,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC