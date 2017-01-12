McNerney won't attend, says it's not a protest
McNerney joins a growing list of Democrats who in recent weeks have vowed not to attend the ceremony to swear in Donald Trump as the nation's 45th president. While Democrats across the country have announced they will not attend because they find Trump's rhetoric disturbing and divisive, McNerney's office said Monday the congressman has several scheduling conflicts that will prevent him from being in Washington this week.
