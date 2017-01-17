McNerney now says he's boycotting Trump inauguration

Congressman Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, made it clear on Tuesday that he is, in fact, boycotting the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after his office insisted the decision was due to scheduling conflicts. “The election of Mr. Trump lacks legitimacy due to Russian hacking, which Mr. Trump encouraged, the FBI's biased involvement, and other irregularities,” McNerney said in a statement.

