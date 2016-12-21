Man accused of trespassing, stabbing in north Stockton

The two men were checking on a home they were selling in the 4000 block of Crown Avenue, near Brookside Road just west of Pershing Avenue, about 11:15 p.m. When they went into the backyard, the men encountered the trespasser who then stabbed both of them using a pocketknife. One of the victims used a baseball bat to defend himself and held the assailant down until officers responded, according to a report.

