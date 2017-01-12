Levee break in White Slough area
A rural Delta levee failed over the weekend in the White Slough area northwest of Stockton, potentially flooding agricultural fields but apparently not threatening any buildings, officials said. Michael Cockrell, head of the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, said in an email Sunday that the breach threatened to flood fields planted with winter wheat.
