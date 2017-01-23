Jobless rate in Fresno County drops to level not seen since 2007
Fresno County's annual average unemployment rate dipped below 10 percent last year - the first time it's been in single digits since 2007. The preliminary estimate is based on figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department for December.
