Is Charles Manson coming to Stockton?
Charles Manson, 82, has been taken from Corcoran State Prison and hospitalized in Bakersfield . My first thought: If the infamous mass murder has become chronically ill, he might be transferred to The California Health Care Facility, Stockton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|Dec 30
|robin clarke
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 6
|Concerned for us
|5
|Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap...
|Nov '16
|C LiP
|2
|Disneyland Resort gets solar power
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|2
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC