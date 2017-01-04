'Hot Mugshot Guy' Is Now Super-Rich, Living in Mansion
Former outlaw Jeremy Meeks, whose mugshot went viral and landed him a modeling career, is now living the dream in a mansion in Los Angeles with his wife and three kids, and driving a luxury sports vehicle. Meeks, 32, was released from jail in March and began his modeling career with manager Jim Jordan of White Cross Management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan 6
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|Dec 30
|robin clarke
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Dec '16
|Concerned for us
|5
|Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap...
|Nov '16
|C LiP
|2
|Disneyland Resort gets solar power
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC