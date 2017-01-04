'Hot Mugshot Guy' Is Now Super-Rich, ...

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Is Now Super-Rich, Living in Mansion

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Breitbart.com

Former outlaw Jeremy Meeks, whose mugshot went viral and landed him a modeling career, is now living the dream in a mansion in Los Angeles with his wife and three kids, and driving a luxury sports vehicle. Meeks, 32, was released from jail in March and began his modeling career with manager Jim Jordan of White Cross Management.

