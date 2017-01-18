Good Samaritan Saves Elderly Man from Burning Car
He and his wife were driving on Bianchi Road in Stockton on Tuesday afternoon when they noticed a car driving next to them was on fire. "I'm like man if I don't do something, this guy, he'll probably burn to death," Keith Miller said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Wed
|hey
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,456
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan 6
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|Dec 30
|robin clarke
|3
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Dec '16
|Concerned for us
|5
|Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap...
|Nov '16
|C LiP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC