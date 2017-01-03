FPPC fines Measure U committee
The Lodi Unified Measure U committee has been fined $4,000 by the California Fair Political Practices Commission for failing to file a pre-election statement and several contribution reports by an Oct. 27 deadline. The fine is a recommendation at this point until the FPPC votes on the settlement on Jan. 19, which it is expected to do.
