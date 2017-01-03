Flood threat continues
With the Delta tide rising again late this afternoon, crews are once more watching the lower Mokelumne River where water surged through a levee early this morning and has been flooding farmland in southern Sacramento County. Those tides will also elevate the rest of the Delta.
