Fitz's Stockton: Outlet shopper finds trove of flood photos
Browsing the Stockton Goodwill store, Carol Mertz found two volumes of 1950s flood photographs, most by noted local photographer/historian Leonard Covello . The albums, which according to the covers once belonged to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, are historic and timely.
