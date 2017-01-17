Fitzgerald: A congressman skips the Trumpfest
Today, hundreds of thousands gather in Washington, D.C., for Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. Rep. Jerry McNerney is conspicuously absent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Wed
|hey
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,456
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan 6
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|Dec 30
|robin clarke
|3
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Dec '16
|Concerned for us
|5
|Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap...
|Nov '16
|C LiP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC