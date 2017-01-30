Family: Train victim struggled with addictions
Relatives of a 38-year-old Stockton man killed by a train last week are having difficulty accepting a horrific death of a man who was doing everything he could to fight his inner demons. “I don't understand how he got onto the railroad,” said Sofia Cisneros, 32, who was the man's girlfriend and mother of their 5-year-old daughter, Iomme Marie Cisneros.
