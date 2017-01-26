Employee pepper-sprayed during south Stockton robbery
One woman was arrested but two others are at large after stealing merchandise from a business in the 300 block of West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and pepper spraying one of the employees about 1:20 p.m. Thursday, police said. Police arrested Stephanie Vossek, 28, and charged her with robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
