Eggman introduces bill to help close wage gap
Hoping to close the gap between wages earned by men and women, Assemblywoman Susan Eggman this week has introduced a bill to ban employers from seeking salary histories of job applicants. Women in the United States are paid about 80 cents to each dollar earned by men, according to the National Partnership for Women and Families.
