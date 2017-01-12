Downtown blaze results in 'suspicious...

Downtown blaze results in 'suspicious death'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RecordNET

Firefighters were called to the southeast corner of East Miner Avenue and North Hunter Street at 6:44 a.m. and immediately called a second alarm when they realized they would need more manpower as residents were seen hanging from second-floor windows attempting to escape. Hotel resident Johnny Paul Dougherty, 51, of Stockton, identified by his older brother Michael Dougherty, was discovered deceased in a smoky, burning hallway by the first firefighters who made it upstairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jan 13 Jim_Bakker 17,459
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
News Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad... Dec 30 robin clarke 3
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) Dec '16 Concerned for us 5
News Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap... Nov '16 C LiP 2
News Disneyland Resort gets solar power Nov '16 Solarman 2
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Super Bowl
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,112 • Total comments across all topics: 277,977,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC