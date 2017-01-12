Downtown blaze results in 'suspicious death'

Firefighters were called to the southeast corner of East Miner Avenue and North Hunter Street at 6:44 a.m. and immediately called a second alarm when they realized they would need more manpower as residents were seen hanging from second-floor windows attempting to escape. Hotel resident Johnny Paul Dougherty, 51, of Stockton, identified by his older brother Michael Dougherty, was discovered deceased in a smoky, burning hallway by the first firefighters who made it upstairs.

