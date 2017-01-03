Dole plant to close, 30 workers affected
Dole Packaged Foods LLC at 1668 El Pinal Drive has made its Smoothie Shakers product at the frozen foods plant for the past six years. Prior to that, the plant was home to Stockton start-up MolliCoolz, which made frozen ice cream beads.
