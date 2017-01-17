Curiosity Day teaches lessons in lite...

Curiosity Day teaches lessons in literature, safety

Barnes & Noble bookstore community business development manager Rebecca Ray read aloud the children's classic "Curious George" to Taft Elementary School students on Friday afternoon, and while some of the giggles were directed toward the story, it was what was happening next to Ray that made students laugh. A 6-foot-tall Curious George, standing alongside The Man in the Yellow Hat and McGruff the Crime Dog, couldn't help himself by messing around with McGruff.

