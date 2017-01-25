Contracts For Jan. 25, 2017

Contracts For Jan. 25, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

Aero Turbine Inc.,* Stockton, California, has been awarded a $128,757,513 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity and firm fixed-price contract for overhaul services of J85-GE-5/-21 engine components. Work will be performed at Stockton, California, and is expected to be complete by July 24, 2022.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) 6 hr Praying 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mon Voyeur 17,459
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Jan 20 Service techIII 152
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
News Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad... Dec 30 robin clarke 3
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec '16 Jesus Is 4
News Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap... Nov '16 C LiP 2
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,009 • Total comments across all topics: 278,264,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC