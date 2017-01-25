Contracts For Jan. 25, 2017
Aero Turbine Inc.,* Stockton, California, has been awarded a $128,757,513 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity and firm fixed-price contract for overhaul services of J85-GE-5/-21 engine components. Work will be performed at Stockton, California, and is expected to be complete by July 24, 2022.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|6 hr
|Praying
|6
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Voyeur
|17,459
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Jan 20
|Service techIII
|152
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan 6
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|Dec 30
|robin clarke
|3
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec '16
|Jesus Is
|4
|Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap...
|Nov '16
|C LiP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC