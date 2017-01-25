Contracts For Jan. 25, 2017

Aero Turbine Inc.,* Stockton, California, has been awarded a $128,757,513 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity and firm fixed-price contract for overhaul services of J85-GE-5/-21 engine components. Work will be performed at Stockton, California, and is expected to be complete by July 24, 2022.

