California Workers' Comp Division Names Whitcomb to Ethics Committee
Deborah A. Whitcomb, a workers' compensation administrative law judge in Stockton, Calif., has been appointed to serve on the Workers' Compensation Ethics Advisory Committee. The ethics advisory committee reviews ethics complaints from the public against workers' comp administrative law judges, and then makes recommendations to the administrative director and the DWC court administrator.
