California storm topples landmark tunnel tree
California came away from this weekend's ten-year storm soaked and rattled and with some not insignificant property damage in some areas, but by and large intact. Down in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, about 55 miles east of Stockton, the storm blew down a towering sequoia tree of indeterminate age that had long sported a tunnel at its base big enough to drive through.
