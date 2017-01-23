Bear necessities
The kids from one.TLC Charter of Stockton arrived, the players popped out, and stuffed animals flew everywhere as the Heat celebrated its most successful Teddy Bear Toss yet. The charity event garnered a record 9,502 stuffed animals, which were donated to United Way of San Joaquin County for distribution to local schools and charities.
