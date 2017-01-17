Analyst's office recommends no CSU ca...

Analyst's office recommends no CSU campus for Stockton - or anywhere

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: RecordNET

That dream was quashed Thursday with the release of a state report that a new public university campus is not warranted anywhere in California at this time. The California Legislative Analyst's Office made an extensive assessment of whether the state should construct new University of California or CSU campuses and concluded this was not the right time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... 15 hr hey 3
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 20 hr Carnac The Magnif... 17,461
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
News Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad... Dec 30 robin clarke 3
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) Dec '16 Concerned for us 5
News Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap... Nov '16 C LiP 2
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC