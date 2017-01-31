4 SJ deaths reported as flu season hits in earnest
Public health officials reported Tuesday that four deaths from the flu among people younger than 65 have been reported in San Joaquin County so far this flu season compared with none last year. This deadly toll is unusual and has officials from San Joaquin County Public Health Services to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concerned.
