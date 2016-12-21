Tokay grad appointed as judge
Gov. Jerry Brown announced that Barrera, 47, would fill the vacancy created by the death of Judge Franklin Stephenson, who died in September 2015 of an apparent heart attack at the age of 54. Barrera said he learned of his appointment on Thursday following a 16-month selection process. “I was very humbled and honored to have been selected to serve the community,” Barrera said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Fri
|Jesus Is
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 6
|Concerned for us
|5
|Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap...
|Nov 29
|C LiP
|2
|Disneyland Resort gets solar power
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|2
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|Judge approves California city's bankruptcy plan (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC