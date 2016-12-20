The city's Most Improved Player

Police hand out hot chocolate, hats and scarves as a prelude to a Neighborhood Blitz in the Cal/Park Magnolia District. CALIXTRO ROMIAS/THE RECORD If I were handing out an award for Most Improved Player in Stockton government in 2016, it would go to the Stockton Police Department's Neighborhood Services Division - the code enforcement department.

